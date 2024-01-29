Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Marblegate Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

GATE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.45. 1,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Marblegate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marblegate Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 93.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

