MARBLEX (MBX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $67.53 million and $1.50 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,004,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,822,718 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,004,347 with 104,822,717.91516374 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.64785244 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,451,039.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.