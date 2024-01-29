MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $28.01 on Monday. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $42.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $624.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

