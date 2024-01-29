Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,251,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,016,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.70. The stock had a trading volume of 883,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

