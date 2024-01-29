Maverick Protocol Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.59261801 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $15,573,222.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

