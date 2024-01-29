McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

