Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Medtronic stock opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

