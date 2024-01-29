Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

Meridian Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Meridian has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Meridian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 444,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Meridian by 68.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 322,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 256,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 128,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

