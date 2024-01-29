Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.
Meridian Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Meridian stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Meridian has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Meridian
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Ryanair stock a sudden favorite after Boeing’s drama
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Industrial’s building a base for upward momentum
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.