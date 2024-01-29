Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85,962 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.0% of Barclays PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Meta Platforms worth $1,627,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $5.86 on Monday, hitting $400.00. 10,460,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,753,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $400.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day moving average is $322.64.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

