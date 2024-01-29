Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $455.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on META. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.37.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,463,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,043. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $146.95 and a 12 month high of $400.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.64.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.