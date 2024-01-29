Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $61.66 million and approximately $505,804.98 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00006579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,943,616 coins and its circulating supply is 22,308,134 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,943,616 with 22,308,134 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.83893964 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $497,705.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.