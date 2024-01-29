Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 65,387 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,387 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 2.4% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC owned about 1.94% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $50,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.