Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,269,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,043,416. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

