Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.34. The stock had a trading volume of 932,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.