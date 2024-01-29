Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 4,435 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 703,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 181.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.