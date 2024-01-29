Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 5,437 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.00. 1,202,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.47. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

