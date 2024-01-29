Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.83. 3,144,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477,741. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

