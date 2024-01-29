Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,885. The stock has a market cap of $465.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

