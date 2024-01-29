Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.29. The stock had a trading volume of 171,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,946. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

