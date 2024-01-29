Metis Global Partners LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:WMT traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $443.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.53.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
