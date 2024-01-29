Metis Global Partners LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $443.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

