Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.24. 788,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day moving average is $310.87. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.