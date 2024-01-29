Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 28,892 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,135,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,564,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.