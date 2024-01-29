Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 38,492 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,115,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,882,000 after purchasing an additional 353,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 265,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.60. 34,131,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,531,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

