Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 4,094 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.47. The company had a trading volume of 957,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,320. The firm has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

