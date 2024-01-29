MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

