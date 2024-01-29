Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$19.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.75 to C$19.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.16.

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,327. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

