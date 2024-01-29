Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 851 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $427.85. The company had a trading volume of 974,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

