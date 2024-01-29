Miramar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Miramar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AdTheorent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. 84,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,749. The firm has a market cap of $242.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdTheorent Profile

(Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.