Miramar Capital LLC Buys 12,566 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.20. 1,387,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,485. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

