Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $6,972,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,706. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

