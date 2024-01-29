Miramar Capital LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

UNP stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.47. 604,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,106. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

