Miramar Capital LLC Sells 725 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 391,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,338. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.27. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

