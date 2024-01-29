Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Down 3.5%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 514,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,517,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $310,219.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,103 shares of company stock valued at $781,047. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

