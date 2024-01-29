Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Down 3.5%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 514,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,517,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $310,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,103 shares of company stock worth $781,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after buying an additional 7,533,182 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 113.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,438,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,589 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

