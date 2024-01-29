Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $63,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 672,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 116.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

