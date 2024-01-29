Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $100.05 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of AT&T worth $100,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.