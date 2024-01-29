Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $67.93 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $67,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $262.41 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

