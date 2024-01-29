Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $82.81 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $82,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $32,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.28.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $149.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

