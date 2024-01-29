Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,794 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $55,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

DLR stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.08.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

