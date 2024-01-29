Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,522 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $55,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $597.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.48 and a 200 day moving average of $529.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.