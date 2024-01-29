Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 45,820 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $53,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $130.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

