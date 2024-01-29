Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,228 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $75,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,119,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,184,000 after acquiring an additional 298,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

