Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,933 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of CSX worth $60,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

