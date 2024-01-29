Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 42,600 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,834,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $104,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.89 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

