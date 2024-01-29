Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.