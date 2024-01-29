Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $85.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Analysts forecast that Block will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

