Moonriver Trading Up 5.4% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $23.88 or 0.00055540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $208.66 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,153,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,737,923 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

