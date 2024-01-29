Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.13

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 259110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Mplx Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,348,000 after buying an additional 154,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after buying an additional 639,199 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

