MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.5% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $267.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day moving average of $246.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

