Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,819 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.40. 575,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,787. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.